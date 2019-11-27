Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Deputies along with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Georgetown Police Department culminated a drug investigation on Tuesday, November 26 following the arrest of Jerry Collins, 25, of 481 Cherokee Drive in Georgetown.

Agents received multiple complaints regarding drug activity and were able to identify Collins as the alleged source of the complaints.

Through the investigation, agents arrested Collins on October 2 for drug and motor vehicle offenses.

He would be released on bond and agents suspected he was continuing his “criminal enterprise.”

Agents located Collins in Georgetown on Tuesday, November 26 and were able to intercept him on Highmarket Street, where they also recovered a “significant amount of heroin along with marijuana.”

Collins was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, 3rd offense, and Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense.

One of the factors in Collins being charged with a 3rd offense was his recent guilty plea on a cocaine base charge on October 10.

He was with Edward Pipkin, who was also arrested and charged with Driving Under Suspension, 3rd offense.

Collins is currently being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department,

15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Coastal Carolina University DPS, Conway Police Department, and SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force were all contributing agencies in the investigation.