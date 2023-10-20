GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to ram three South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) vehicles and run over an agent.

SCDNR agents were conducting an operation for “night hunting” on October 12 in Georgetown County when the initial incident happened.

Georgetown County deputies attempted a traffic stop on the suspect’s GMC truck the following night while near Church and Cannon Streets; however, the driver took off.

According to a report, the chase entered Georgetown city limits at Five Points and traveled on N. Fraser and North Merriman reaching speeds of 80 and 90 mph.

The suspect – David Cooper – almost struck a car that was backing out of a space at The Money Saver and continued at speeds of 100 mph as he headed toward the Town of Andrews, the report said.

The chase came to an end in Williamsburg County where Cooper was taken into custody for failing to stop for blue lights and on warrants from SCDNR.

A passenger, Katherine Mitchell, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for petty larceny.

News 2 has reached out to SCDNR for additional information on the incident related to their agents.