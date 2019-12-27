Man charged after shooting incident in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Georgetown County deputies arrested Michael Dayton Young, 21, in connection with a shooting that took place on Thursday, December 26 on Garrison Road.

Deputies responded to a call on shots being fired in the area and were able to stop multiple vehicles after they left the scene.

After multiple interviews were conducted, Young was charged.

Young is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing.