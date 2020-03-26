Man charged with burglary during state of emergency in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies caught an intruder inside a Georgetown County home and charged him with burglary during a state of emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Highmarket Street after a homeowner reported a security system alert to a possible intruder. The deputies’ quick response enabled them to apprehend the offender while he was still inside the home, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

Timothy Lynn Lambert Jr., 32, of Andrews, was arrested on scene. Jewelry belonging to the homeowner was located on his person and returned to the victim, according to the sheriff.

Lambert is charged with burglary first degree, felony looting during a state of emergency, possession of burglary tools and felony larceny.

He is at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.