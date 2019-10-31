Man charged with felony DUI after passenger dies in crash, highway patrol says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach man has been charged with DUI resulting in death after a passenger was killed when he struck a tree, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Bryan Keith Morris, 56, is in the Georgetown County Detention Center without bail as of Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony driving under the influence, death results.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol, Morris was driving at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 24 when his vehicle ran off the road on Highway 17 near Tadlock Drive in Murrells Inlet. His vehicle then struck a tree, Collins said.

A passenger was killed as a result of the crash, according to Collins.