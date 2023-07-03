GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies announced a slew of charges against a 29-year-old man accused in Sunday morning shooting in the Sampit area.

Michael Leon White, 29, was arrested following a brief standoff at a home on Earnestine Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area of Gasque Street and Earnestine Drive for reports of gunshots just before 4:00 a.m.

Officials say a man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

White was taken into custody without incident following the standoff. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.