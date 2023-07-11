GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened in Andrews last weekend.

Lotony Davis, 44, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after Georgetown County deputies say he surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a shooting that left a man seriously wounded on East Main Street near the Corvette Club early Sunday around 1:15 a.m.

Deputies were called to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after the victim was dropped off by a private vehicle.

Davis is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.