GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning and was sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing a father and step-daughter after an August 2020 crash in Georgetown County.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III, of Moncks Corner, also waived his rights to a jury trial during the court hearing Tuesday morning. Prosecutors had asked for a 60-year sentence.

Walters shot Charles Wall, 45, at least twice in the upper torso, and Laura Anderson, 21, was hit in the head, according to warrants. A third person was also hit once with a bullet and struck in the head and face with the gun.

Deputies said the shooting happened after a crash on Highway 521 near Indian Hut Road. Officers found that Walters was at fault for following too closely behind the vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Walters was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Information presented in court during an argument for a competency hearing in July 2022 revealed that Walters had been diagnosed with a “cognitive communication deficit.” At the time, Walters’ defense team claimed that he had a 1.3 grade-point average and had suffered a head injury in 2018.

Prosecutors did not object to an evaluation at the Medical University of South Carolina.

