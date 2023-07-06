ANDREWS S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a man accused of entering a convenience store and stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes.

It happened during the early morning hours of July 4 at the Country Corner Store on Brooke Street, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the individual entered the store by ripping out a wall-mounted air conditioning unit and climbing through the hole.

Store surveillance video shows the suspect walking behind the counter before taking several items.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.