GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the Town of Andrews shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire near the Party Shop on East Main Street where they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the foot.

Officials say he was transported to a nearby hospital.

A nearby vehicle that officers say was not involved in the incident was also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information should call Georgetown Sherriff’s office at (843)546-5102.

