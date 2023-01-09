ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews.

Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the suspect told investigators the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.

Collins is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.