GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are working to locate a man accused of stealing a truck earlier this spring.

The truck, a white 1999 International 4000 belonging to R&R Metals, was stolen on March 6, 2023, from the L&L Service Station in Andrews while it was being serviced.

A grainy image of the suspect was shared by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Image of wanted suspect provided by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the truck was recovered in Kingstree and returned to R&R Metals.