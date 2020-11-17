Man wanted for murder in Georgetown arrested in Georgia

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of David Denon Tyrone Green (20) in connection to an October 28 shooting at Bethel Apartments.

Green was the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection to the incident, with Zavion Taheim Woodward (18) arrested on November 6 and Jerry Lee Williams (18) arrested on November 7. A juvenile suspect was charged as well.

Investigators determined that “Green fled the state in an effort to avoid prosecution.”

He was taken into custody outside of Augusta, Georgia by the U.S. Marshal Service, and is awaiting extradition back to Georgetown.