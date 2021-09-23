Man wanted for shooting victim during altercation, Georgetown Police say

Georgetown County News

Robert Justin Britt is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for shooting at a man during an altercation.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man who they say shot at a 25-year-old victim during an altercation Wednesday.

The suspect, Robert Justin Britt, 41, shot at Raekwon Grant several times, striking the man in the head and causing life-threatening injuries.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Britt – he is being charged with attempted murder.

“Britt is considered to be armed and dangerous,” police said. “You are asked not to approach Britt but to contact 9-1-1.”

If you have seen Britt or know where he is, you are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department.

