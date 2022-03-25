GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a man accused of strangling and kidnapping a woman.

Deputies say Willie Lee Bethea, 41, strangled a female victim and then forcibly kidnapped her by confining the woman in her own vehicle before driving away.

They said the victim was able to jump out of the vehicle and run into a nearby police department for help.

Deputies believe Bethea has ties to Georgetown and Dillon counties.

He is described as 5’10” and 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he may be driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.