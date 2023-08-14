GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested following a recent standoff with law enforcement in New York City.

Keoone Nysir Spann was wanted in connection with the deadly June 23 shooting of 37-year-old Reginald Green at a convenience store off Highmarket Street.

Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department said that the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Spann in a Brooklyn, New York apartment building where he barricaded himself in a bedroom.

After a brief standoff, the Marshal’s Service and New York City SWAT Team deployed gas which aided in Spann’s capture.

Spann is expected to be arraigned in New York City and eventually extradited back to South Carolina where he will stand trial for Green’s murder.

“This arrest is a result of a collaborative effort between Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies working together to make our communities safer,” said Maj. Brown.

Two other people, Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Robert, surrendered to law enforcement shortly after the shooting and each face charges in connection with the deadly shooting including accessory after the fact of murder.