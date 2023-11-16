GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Georgetown shooting has been extradited to South Carolina, officials say.

Investigators from the Georgetown Police Department traveled to New York on Tuesday morning and took custody of Keonne Nysir Spann, who was identified as a suspect in a June 23 shooting at a convenience store on Highmarket Street.

Reginald Green, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Money Saver and died at the scene.

Authorities say Spann fled the state after the murder and was later found in Brooklyn, New York where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and the New York City Police Department.

“He refused to be extradited on the charge of murder and a Governor’s warrant was secured for his extradition back to South Carolina,” the agency said.

Georgetown PD investigations and Spann arrived in Georgetown late Wednesday afternoon. He has been formally charged in Green’s shooting death. He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Two other individuals connected to the deadly shooting, Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Robert, previously surrendered to law enforcement and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.