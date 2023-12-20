GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The man who allegedly left his dog chained to a tree during Sunday’s Nor-easter that brought heavy flooding to the area has been arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Roosevelt Chandler III was arrested on a warrant for animal cruelty and booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

GCSO responded to a flooded lot off Highmarket Street after receiving reports of a dog barking in distress.

Deputies said rain was still falling heavily at the time of the call.

Once they arrived, deputies discovered the dog chained to a tree and standing in water up to her shoulders.

The road to the local animal shelter was flooded, so deputies took the dog back to the sheriff’s office, where they took her food, water, and a kennel.

On Dec. 18, the dog was taken to St. Francis Animal Center, where she is currently.

Deputies were later connected with a man, identified as Chandler, who claimed dog ownership.

He admitted to deputies the dog was left outside, and that when he returned the following morning, he noticed the animal was gone but figured it had gotten off the chain.

Chandler’s bond was set at $2,500.