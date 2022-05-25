GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A specialty design and manufacturing company is investing $7.4 million into establishing operations in Georgetown County.

WingIts designs and produces bathroom accessories, fastening systems, and Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant products.

The company plans to open its distribution, fulfillment, and assembly facility at 259 Technology Drive by August of 2022. It will serve as the primary hub for North America.

WingIts also plans to manufacture a new product — patented structural solid surface bathroom accessories and shelves — at the Georgetown County facility.

A $200,000 grant for site preparation and construction has been approved by the Coordinating Council for Economic Development.

Once operational, the site is expected to create over 40 new jobs. Interested applicants should email résumés to hr@wingits.com