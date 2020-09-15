Marine units retrieve missing man’s vehicle near boat landing; search for missing man continues

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Marine units with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will assist the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with their search for a missing man Tuesday.

According to officials, the vehicle belonging to Harry L. Barkley was retrieved from the waters near Chavis Landing off Sirfield Rd. Monday afternoon.

Barkley has been missing for two weeks.

No further information has been released about Barkley’s disappearance or the vehicle that was found. Officials have processed the vehicle for evidence as part of their investigation.

Marine units and the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office will use side-scan sonar to help with their search of the man Tuesday.

If you have any further information on the missing man, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

