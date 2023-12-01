GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Meals on Wheels in Georgetown and Horry counties announced Friday morning it will temporarily halt services.

The nonprofit said it will not accept new applications for meals and will suspend services beginning December 15 until they can find a new location.

Leaders said they would need a location with a commercial kitchen that is DHEC certified, and approximately 3,000 square feet of open space. “This would be our temporary need,” the group said in a Facebook post.

Meals on Wheels provides meals and nutrition services to those who are homebound, elderly, and terminally ill. They are typically funded on a local level.

Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown is currently located in Conway at the corner of Singleton Ridge Road and Highway 501.

