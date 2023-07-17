GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health is working to prevent drug abuse by installing drug take-back kiosks in Georgetown County hospitals.

An overwhelming demand for safe medication disposal at drug take-back events has prompted the installation of MedDrop kiosks.

“Providing secure and convenient drop-off points for responsible medication disposal helps make sure medications don’t fall into the wrong hands and end up being abused,” David Foxworth, pharmacy manager at Tidelands Health said.

“Too often, drug misuse starts with medications prescribed for others obtained from family and friends – even from the home’s medicine cabinet,” Tidelands Health says.

MedDrop collection containers have been installed at the entrance of Georgetown Memorial Hospital in Georgetown and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

The drop-off containers allow for proper disposal by Stericycle, a medical waste management company.

All medications should be contained in a sealed bottle or jar, especially liquids, creams and ointments. Remove or obscure any personally identifiable information.

Tideland Health officials say the kiosks cannot accommodate medications with any needles, sharps, aerosols, or batteries.

Proper disposal also helps protect the environment by mitigating the contamination of waterways and drinking water systems as a result of medications being flushed or poured down the drain.