GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in Georgetown Saturday morning after he was found with 33.2 grams of methamphetamine.

According to Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call near Parker’s Kitchen on North Fraser Street around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a white male subject unconscious behind the wheel of a red 2017 Buick Encore.

Reports say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Officers woke the subject and found he was in possession of a plastic bag containing a crystal rock substance.

Police say the bag contained 33.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Steven Ward was placed under arrest for trafficking methamphetamine and was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.