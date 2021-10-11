Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman to retire at end of 2021

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue announced Monday Chief Doug Eggiman will retire from the agency at the end of this year.

Chief Eggiman has been with the department for more than 35 years, first joining as a volunteer in August 1985. “Just over a year later, he became one of the first three paid firefighter/EMTs in the department’s history,” Midway Fire officials said.

“This career has afforded me many great opportunities to develop friends across the nation as I took classes, taught classes and served in leadership positions in state and multi-state associations,” he said. “This department has been like another child for me as I watched and helped it grow over the years.”

Eggiman said he has been considering retirement for several months. “A few recent positive events, along with some health issues, have helped me come to the conclusion that it is the right time for my family, myself, and the department,” he said.