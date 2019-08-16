Midway Fire-Rescue receives life-saving equipment for dogs

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – New equipment has been donated to one local fire department to help save animals caught in a fire.

Invisible Fence of Coastal Carolinas donated several pet oxygen masks to three Midway Fire-Rescue stations on Thursday as part of their “Project Breathe” initiative.

These masks allow emergency responders to give oxygen to pets who are suffering from smoke inhalation when they are rescued from fires.





“A lot of times we would use a piece of oxygen equipment that may have been designed for an adult or a child and get it on the pet and get some oxygen in them,” explained Division Chief Mark Nugent, Midway Fire-Rescue. “It isn’t as effective or efficient as this new equipment, but we would still do something.”

According to the company’s website, the project has saved about 200 pets from smoke inhalation so far.

Invisible Fence has donated more than 2,100 pet oxygen masks to fire and rescue stations in the southeast over the last 12 years.