Midway Fire Rescue search for missing boaters in Georgetown

Georgetown County News

by: Dennis Wayman

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — A search is underway for two missing boaters in Winyah Bay on Sunday morning.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Midway Fire Rescue marine units have joined the search for the boaters.

Recreational boaters in the area are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES