Midway Fire Rescue search for missing boaters in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — A search is underway for two missing boaters in Winyah Bay on Sunday morning.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Midway Fire Rescue marine units have joined the search for the boaters.
Recreational boaters in the area are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
Count on News13 for updates.
