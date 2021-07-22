Minimal storm chances towards the weekend!

Hello my friends, I hope this Thursday has been treating you well. As we press into the overnight period skies will be mostly clear, and lows will fall back to the mid 70s, of course with muggy feels.

Fast forward into Friday and a good deal of hazy sunshine will be out again with some stray afternoon storms here and there. High temps will be pushing the the mid-upper 80s along the coast, to the lower 90s further inland. After those storm chances though, conditions look to remain very calm into the weekend!

Overall we should remain mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for both days so enjoy. Convective potential is currently on tap to make a comeback on Tuesday is the current forecast holds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows ranging in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Hazy sunshine with stray afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low to mid 70s.