Missing Georgetown County couple located in Pennsylvania

by: Tim Renaud

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW/WCBD) – A missing Georgetown County couple has been found safe in Pennsylvania.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Rasheedah “Rhodan” Williams and her boyfriend, Marvin Green were located in Pennsylvania.

Both were last seen on June 6th at a Speedway on S. Fraser Street.

At the time, a news release stated Williams was supposed to be going home to North Charleston the next day, but neither she nor Green arrived.

They were last seen in a white 18-wheeler at the location. Police say it was Green’s 18-wheeler in which the pair traveled to Pennsylvania.

