PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on Pawleys Island say they are working to improve beach accessibility.
The coastal community is installing its first-ever “mobi-mat” at the First Street Beach Access. The access point will be closed through noon Monday while crews complete the work.
“The Town of Pawleys Island has successfully obtained a permit from the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for the placement of the mat,” the town said Monday.
A Mobi-Mat is a portable and removable rollout mat designed for pedestrian traffic.
The beach access and parking area will reopen when work is complete.