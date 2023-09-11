PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on Pawleys Island say they are working to improve beach accessibility.

The coastal community is installing its first-ever “mobi-mat” at the First Street Beach Access. The access point will be closed through noon Monday while crews complete the work.

“The Town of Pawleys Island has successfully obtained a permit from the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for the placement of the mat,” the town said Monday.

A Mobi-Mat is a portable and removable rollout mat designed for pedestrian traffic.

The beach access and parking area will reopen when work is complete.