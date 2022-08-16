Rain chances will increase for the end of the week. The cold front that moved through last night has stalled to our south. With the front nearby, there will be a small chance for a shower tonight and tomorrow, but much of the time it will be dry. Temperatures will drop into the 60s to near 70 tonight, and warm into the mid 80s tomorrow. The front will move back northward as a warm front on Thursday and Friday. This will bring higher chances for rain and thunderstorms for the end of the week. The front will dissipate by the weekend, leaving behind warm, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms. This more typical August weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.