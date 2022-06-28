The higher rain chances will continue through tomorrow. The cold front that came through last night has stalled to our south. This will keep the chance for showers going tonight. The front will stay stalled to the south tomorrow, and it will be another rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. The front will dissipate by Thursday, and we will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 80s to near 90. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm, but they will be more hit or miss. Warm, humid weather Friday will continue through the weekend and into next week. Skies will be partly sunny and there will be hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon. The better chances for rain will be Friday and Saturday. High pressure will strengthen next week, and rain chances will lower on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.