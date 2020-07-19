More scattered storms to start the week

High pressure that has been camped out over our region all weekend will weaken slightly this week, allowing for a better chance for late-day thunderstorms. Our temperatures may be a degree or two lower as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, we will continue to see lots of humidity hanging out over the region causing the heat index to remain in the triple digits. Looking forward to the second half of this week we see more chances for widespread rain and more cloud coverage.

Monday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.