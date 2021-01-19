More sunshine and warmth for Tuesday afternoon

After a very sunny and pleasant Monday afternoon we’re expecting a clear and cool night ahead.

Tuesday morning will start off cool and sunny with lows in the mid-30s throughout the Pee Dee and upper 30s along the beaches. We’ll continue to see more sunshine throughout the afternoon and temperatures will be slightly higher with some spots hitting 60.

A weak cold front will move through dry early Wednesday morning. Temps will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 for Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday due to clouds and scattered afternoon showers. Friday afternoon we’ll stil see some llingering clouds and showers.

Showers clear out for the weekend and temperatures will once again drop to below average in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold, Lows: 32-34 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. Highs: 57-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.