More sunshine for the end of the week

Sunny, warm weather is expected through the rest of the week. High pressure building in will chase away the clouds we saw today, and we will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow through the weekend. This sunshine will lead to warmer weather with high temperatures in the 80s tomorrow and Friday. Some spots away from the coast will warm into the 90s Sunday. As high pressure strengthens early next week, high temperatures will warm into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. The ridge of high pressure will weaken by the middle of next week, and that could lead to scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.