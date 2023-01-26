The sunshine we saw today will be back again tomorrow. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the 30s. Some spots will cool below freezing. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend. This will being more sunshine tomorrow and Saturday with highs in the 50s. Some spots may hit 60 on Saturday. A storm system will increase clouds on Sunday, and there is a chance for rain late in the day. The better chance for rain will occur Sunday night. This system will move away quickly Monday morning, and will bring warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front will move through Tuesday night and stall just to our south on Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring rain chances for the middle of next week, and will cool us back into the 50s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.