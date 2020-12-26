More sunshine on the way this weekend

Much colder weather has settled into the Carolinas. Yesterday’s stormy weather moved through with a strong cold front which has pushed offshore. Temperatures went from near 70 yesterday into the 30s last night and struggled to reach 40 today.

Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with low temperatures in the 20s… tonight could be the coldest night we have had so far this season.

The cold weather will continue through the weekend, but it will be a sunny stretch. Saturday we’ll see highs topping out in the mid-40s. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s for Monday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.