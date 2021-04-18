More sunshine to start off the week

Looking ahead to another work and school week start, Monday comes with more in the way of mainly sunny skies, as highs keep in a range of the mid and upper 70s for the region.

On Tuesday we are seeing a limited shot at showers, with breaks of sunshine. Late Wednesday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cooler second half of the workweek with highs dropping back down into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds with clearing. Lows fall back to a range of 60 to the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

