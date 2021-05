PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 3,000 people are without power on Pawleys Island Friday morning.

Santee Cooper said power will likely be out until 10:00 a.m., according to Pawleys Island PD.

Santee Cooper shows the blackout began just before 8:00 a.m. with 3,200 customers affected.

There is no word on what caused the blackout. News 2 is working to learn more.