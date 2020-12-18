Most places below freezing tonight, in the 20s away from the coast

The cool weather will continue through the weekend. Temperatures tonight will fall below freezing with most places away from the coast cooling into the 20s.

Skies will be clear tonight and we will see more sunshine tomorrow with high pressure controlling our weather. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 50s. That will be a little warmer than it was today, but still cooler than normal.

A storm system will increase our clouds tomorrow night with showers developing late. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain, and still cool with highs in the 50s.

The chance for showers will continue into Monday before we dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be a little warmer next week with temperatures near 60. A

strong cold front will move in on Thursday with rain. Temperatures will warm into the 60 Thursday, then drop sharply into the 20s Thursday night. High temperatures on Christmas will only be in the 40s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 27 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 50-55.