Mostly dry through tomorrow

Rain chances will increase for the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather tonight and tomorrow, keeping it mainly dry. It will stay warm and muggy tonight with mainly clear skies. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s with a slight chance for a shower. A cold front will move through Friday with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible, especially late in the day. The front will move offshore Friday night, and drier air will move in for the weekend. It will stay mainly dry this weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday, then some spots near 90 on Sunday. The sunny weekend weather will continue Monday before humidity increases next week. The chance for thunderstorms returns on Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower possible. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.