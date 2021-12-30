Motorcycle driver killed after being hit by deer in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a deer in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Francis Marion Drive near Cherokee Road in Georgetown County, troopers said. A 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Francis Marion Drive when a deer ran into the road, according to troopers.

The driver was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle spilled into the road, troopers said. The driver was killed. Their identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.