Motorcycle driver killed after being hit by deer in Georgetown County

Georgetown County News

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a deer in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Francis Marion Drive near Cherokee Road in Georgetown County, troopers said. A 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Francis Marion Drive when a deer ran into the road, according to troopers.

The driver was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle spilled into the road, troopers said. The driver was killed. Their identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

