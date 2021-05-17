Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 17 near Pawleys Island, troopers say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist died after striking a parked vehicle along Highway 17 in Georgetown County.

It happened about nine miles north of Pawleys Island on Friday evening, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling south on US 17 Business when it ran off the roadway and struck a legally parked SUV.

Troopers say the motorcyclist did not survive the crash. The victim’s name will be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

