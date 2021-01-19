Murrells Inlet chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting patient on exam table

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet chiropractor is accused of sexually assaulting a patient on an exam table, according to police.

Dr. William Hauck, 51, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Hauck owns Hauck Chiropractic & Wellness on Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.

The victim went to see Hauck in June 2020 due to bad migraines, police said. Hauck allegedly asked the victim to lie on the exam table face-down so he could do a back adjustment. He’s accused of then sexually assaulting the victim, according to police.

Hauck was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond about five hours after being booked, according to booking records.

News13 called his office and a person who answered the phone said he had no comment.