Murrells Inlet man accused of attempted murder, trying to choke son’s girlfriend with a towel

MURRELLS INLET (SC) – A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after deputies say he tried to choke a woman with a towel.

Gabriel Trujillo Pena, 47, of Drayton Court, is being held in Georgetown County Detention Center. In addition to the other two charges, he is also charged with burglary.

A Georgetown County deputy was dispatched on Feb. 1 to Newman Loop and spotted a woman without shoes running down Waverly Road. She told deputies her boyfriend’s father had come to her house and tried to choke her with a towel while he was assaulting her.

According to the report, she told deputies her boyfriend’s father does not like her dating his son and the altercation is a possible reason for what had happened.

In the report, the deputy wrote: “The victim went to the front door and when she opened the door she noticed her boyfriend’s father (suspect) was about to kick in the door and instead kicked the victim in the stomach and then grabbed the victim bu her arms…The male suspect then grabbed the towel off her head and started pulling her hair and then wrapped the towel around the victim’s neck trying to choke her and threatened the victim by stating that he is going to kill her while restricting her movement.”

The woman managed to escape and ran down the street to get help, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

The suspect fled prior to the arrival of deputies. Warrants were issued for Pena’s arrest, and he was located on Friday.