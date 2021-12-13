Murrells Inlet man announced campaign for Georgetown County Council – District 1 seat

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet man announced his plan to run for Georgetown County Council.

Clint Elliott made the announcement Monday afternoon and will seek the District 1 seat, currently held by North Litchfield resident John Thomas, so announced he will not run for reelection next year.

Elliott said he will focus on controlling growth, public safety, and cost-effective budgeting.

“I’ll work to carefully control growth, strengthen public safety and ensure cost-effective government with low taxes,” said Elliott. “It’s so important to guide growth on the Waccamaw Neck so as to provide the best possible quality of life while protecting the natural resources that make it a highly desirable destination to live, work and visit.”

Elliott said a Murrells Inlet resident has not served on county council for 20 years.

“I’m hopeful I can win election,” Elliott said. “I’ll work to keep Murrells Inlet the beautiful, safe, and quaint little village we all love, enjoy and call home.”

Elliott, 52, is an environmental scientist, who heads all the drinking water laboratories for the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. He has a degree in microbiology from Clemson.