Murrells Inlet man arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping and burglary, deputies say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet man has been arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping and burglary.

A woman who was seen running down Waverly Road with no shoes on told deputies her boyfriend’s father had come to her house and tried to choke her with a towel. She said she managed to escape and ran down the street to get help.

The woman was visibly upset, crying, and had two scratches on her right arm near her bicep.

Deputies say the suspect, 47-year-old Gabriel Trujillo Pena, fled before law enforcement arrived.

Pena was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.