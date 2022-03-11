MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet man has been arrested on a weapons law violation and warrants out of Horry and Florence counties.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said 40-year-old Nicholas V. Hodges was arrested Thursday near Akers Discount Golf on Highway 17 Bypass.

Sheriff Weaver said an employee at the golf shop notified the department after a man, later identified as Hodges, attempted to pawn three golf bags that contained 42 clubs while using another person’s identification.

The employee contacted authorities because he felt the bags were stolen.

Deputies said they found a handgun in Hodge’s backpack along with three driver’s licenses, 14 credit/debit cards, a Social Security card, a COVID-19 vaccination card, and five other miscellaneous cards.

“After his arrest, deputies discovered warrants issued by Florence and Horry counties,” deputies said.

He is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing, and will likely be taken back to either Florence or Horry counties to face charges there.