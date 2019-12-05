Murrells Inlet man wins $200K in Thanksgiving Day lottery drawing

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet man won $200,000 in a Thanksgiving Day lottery drawing.

The winning “Palmetto Cash 5” ticket was sold at the Speedway store located at 4326 Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to the SC Education Lottery.

The ticket matched the winning numbers drawn on Thanksgiving: 8, 10, 30, 32, and 34.

The man’s winnings of $100,000 were doubled because the man purchased the $1 power-up.

“It’s going to be a nice Christmas,” the man’s wife said.

The odds of winning $200,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 are about 1 in 1,003,884.

The Speedway store that sold the winning ticket received a commission of $2,000.