Murrells Inlet restaurant among those working to find employees as virus reopening continues

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) –Restaurants in South Carolina have been open to limited dine-in services for a week, but some restaurants, including one in the Grand Strand, are struggling to find employees.

Dozens of jobs are posted on Indeed from local restaurants, as owners are ready to get back to business.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) reported in it’s latest unemployment data, released on May 14, that initial unemployment claims were down in the state for the fourth week in a row.

Although there is a decrease in initial unemployment claims, many people are still receiving benefits which may keep them from going back to work.

New studies show that majority of Americans fear going to work could expose their household to the coronavirus. Some people may feel more secure at home especially as unemployment benefits are still getting approved.

Michelle Rosen, operating partner of American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrells Inlet, says even though she’s short staffed, she won’t penalize employees who aren’t ready to come back to work.

“We’re on a weekly basis with communication with everyone,” Rosen says. “When they feel comfortable – some people have situations. They may have a family member that isn’t well so, they don’t want to take a chance and we totally understand. Like I said, we’re one big happy family.”

In spite of recent challenges, Rosen says customers have been supportive and hopes business will continue to pick up.

“From what I’ve seen the out-pour of support that we’ve had, I think we’re going to get busier and busier,” she explains. “We want to make sure that we’re following all of our guidelines and keeping our safe social distancing. Sanitizing everything. Wearing our gloves and our masks – just keeping everyone safe.”

Serving customers and the community, owners of American Steak and Oyster Bar have donated over $16,000 to local charities including: Boys and Girls Club, Champion Autism Network, Disabled American Veterans, Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society, Caring in Our Lifetime, and Canine Angels.

Owners give a golden dollar to every table where customers dine in. Customers then drop that golden dollar into a local charity bin of choice. Many customers also donate even more of their own money.

Rosen tells News13 supporting the community during this time is the main reason why she’s happy to be back in business.