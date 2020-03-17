Murrells Inlet restaurants providing students with meals during coronavirus closures

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The owner of Uncle Mikey’s Pizza in Murrells Inlet has been working this week to make sure kids have something to eat.

Mike Zalloum says he won’t let children go hungry due to the school closures.

“I am blessed by God and he gave me more than I deserve, and I want to do something for the kids, I know a lot of kids are suffering,” he said. “If they come here and eat, at least it will take a little bit of stress out of them and it will make them feel better and they’ll have something to do.”

He’s giving all students a free slice while they’re out of school.

Zalloum didn’t specify children ages, so go try to claim your slice before your e-learning class.

In a Facebook post, Uncle Mikey’s Pizza says Horry and Georgetown county students can come in during lunch for a slice of pizza while schools are closed with their school ID.

Aromas Pizza, Pasta and Subs, also in Murrells Inlet, says in a Facebook post they are offering food to children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“With schools closing for the next couple of weeks we don’t want the kids in our community to go hungry, especially if they rely on school lunch,” Aromas’ post said. “For kids K-12 we are offering a free slice and drink until schools reopen.”